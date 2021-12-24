Bhatinda-Srinagar gas pipeline | Government to fix timeline for project completion

According to an official document of the J&K government, the Ministry of Home Affairs has stepped in and directed the Ministry of PNG to fix a timeline for completion. “Reportedly GIGL has dropped out, however the Ministry of PNG has informed that the project is viable and there are procedural delays.”

The 778 Km underground Natural Gas pipeline network from Bhatinda in Punjab to UT of J&K has seen no physical progress even after years of its announcement.