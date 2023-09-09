Biden hails India's G20 presidency for delivering important outcomes

He and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their commitment to the G20 and expressed confidence that the outcomes of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi will advance the shared goals of accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation, and building global consensus around inclusive economic policies to address their greatest common challenges, including fundamentally reshaping and scaling up multilateral development banks, a joint statement issued after the bilateral meeting between the two leaders said.

Biden, who arrived in India on Friday evening to attend the G20 summit, which is scheduled to take place between September 9 and 10, along with Modi, reaffirmed the importance of the Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.