Big relief to exporters | KCCI successfully advocates reinstatement of DGFT’s export certification

This accomplishment comes after a brief time when KCCI was taken off the list for issuing export certifications.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, KCCI President Javid Tenga outlined the chamber's proactive approach to resolving the issue.

“We used our good offices to advocate for the reinstatement of Certificate of Origin, as we were delisted through no fault of ours,” Tenga said. “We raised the issue with the DGFT since they claimed to have issued KCCI 14 notices for onboarding. We told them, however, that we had not gotten any notices – not even a delisting notice - and that we had learned about it through the media. The assertion was authenticated by DGFT authorities, who determined it to be so.”