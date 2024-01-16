Biting cold holds Kashmir tight

Srinagar, Jan 16: Kashmir is in the grip of cold as Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a further drop from the previous night’s minus 4.3 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department officials said that the weather forecasts indicate that significant weather activity is unlikely until January 24, with dry weather prevailing and the possibility of feeble Western Disturbances approaching around January 16 and 20.

The Meteorological Department anticipates generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow in isolated middle and higher reaches between January 16 and 20.

However, no substantial weather changes are expected until January 24.

Beyond that, indications from various models suggest the possibility of light rain and snow at scattered locations from January 25 to 27, with further updates expected in the coming days.

The temperature is reported to be 2.5 degrees Celsius below the normal average for this time of the year.

Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kokernag, Kupwara, and Gulmarg also experienced varying degrees of cold, with some areas recording temperatures below normal.

The MeT official said that Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla recorded a low of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius against minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and the temperature was 4.6 degrees Celsius above normal at the resort.

The health resort of Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius against minus 5.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal for the famous resort.

Kokernag in Anantnag recorded a minimum of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius against minus 2 degrees Celsius the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.3 degrees Celsius for the place, the MeT officials said.

They said Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius against minus 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The minimum temperature was 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Officials said Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius against minus 4.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal.

He said Jammu recorded a minimum of 2.3 degrees Celsius against 2.5 degrees Celsius the previous

night, and it was below normal by 4.8 degrees Celsius for the winter capital of J&K.

Kashmir is currently under the influence of Chillai Kalan, a 40-day harsh winter period that extends until January 29. Despite this, the end of Chillai Kalan does not mark the conclusion of winter, as it is succeeded by a 20-day phase called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ and a 10-day phase known as ‘Chillai Bachha.