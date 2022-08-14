BJP’s 40-km long Har Ghar Tiranga rally held in Kathua

The statement said that the event was organised by senior BJP leader Satish Sharma and joined by the senior BJP leaders Devender Singh Rana, former ministers Pawan Gupta and Rajiv Jasrotia, besides District Development Council Darhal member Muhammed Iqbal Malik, Sarpanches, and Panches.

It said that the Rally started from Ramkote at 6 am and reached Billawar at 7:30 pm.

The statement said that a touching bonhomie was witnessed on the entire route with the villagers treating the participants in the rally with cold drinking water and snacks.