BJP’s 40-km long Har Ghar Tiranga rally held in Kathua

Kathua, Aug 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries and workers undertook a 40-km long ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in Kathua district while carrying a 75-meter long and four-meter wide tricolour, marking the 75th anniversary of independence.
A statement of the BJP issued here said that the event caught the imagination of the entire area and drew a large number of people from the peripheral villages along the highway who welcomed the rally by showering flower petals.
The statement said that the event was organised by senior BJP leader Satish Sharma and joined by the senior BJP leaders Devender Singh Rana, former ministers Pawan Gupta and Rajiv Jasrotia, besides District Development Council Darhal member Muhammed Iqbal Malik, Sarpanches, and Panches.
It said that the Rally started from Ramkote at 6 am and reached Billawar at 7:30 pm.
The statement said that a touching bonhomie was witnessed on the entire route with the villagers treating the participants in the rally with cold drinking water and snacks.
“Overwhelmed to watch the response of the people to the Tiranga Yatra, which has become a focal point not only across the country but globally,” Rana said terming the participation as an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India First.
Rana said that Modi’s New India was in the making with the agenda of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.
He said that the will of the people and commitment of the government would manifest in India becoming the Vishwaguru.
Complimenting the people of J&K for their overwhelming response to the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, former minister Pawan Gupta said that the events held during the year-long campaign had instilled a new spirit of patriotism among the youth, which would inspire the generations to come to contribute towards national reconstruction in whatever way each Indian can.
Former minister Rajiv Jasrotia said that ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was a befitting tribute to the great freedom fighters, who gave their lives for Indians to see this day.
Senior leader Satish Sharma expressed gratitude to the participants saying the 40-km rally on foot reflects their love for the nation.