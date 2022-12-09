‘Blue-eyed’ helming arbitrary positions override merit in KU

The illegal practice was initiated by former Vice-Chancellor Dr Talat Ahmad, who created two such arbitrary positions of Media Coordinator for one former employee Muslim Jan and after that the arbitrary position of Media Advisor for Dr Shahid Rasool. When Dr Shahid was appointed in the Central University, this arbitrary position was given by the former VC to Dr Saleema Jan, the wife of Dr Shahid.

Incidentally, Dr Saleema, a Research Associate, is also holding the charge of Director of Education Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC) of the KU.