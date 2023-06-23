Blue Pansy declared as ‘Butterfly of J&K’

Srinagar, June 22: The government has officially declared Blue Pansy as ‘Butterfly of Jammu and Kashmir’. “Sanction is hereby accorded to the declaration of Blue Pansy (JunoniaOrithya) as Butterfly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government for Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.
Chief Wildlife Warden Suresh Kumar Gupta told Greater Kashmir that Blue Pansy has been declared as a butterfly of J&K and an order in this regard has been issued on Wednesday evening by the government.
The Blue Pansy is a species of bright blue butterflies found in parts of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, and Africa.
It is known under this name especially in India.
These are territorial arthropods and are spread in 26 local subspecies throughout its range.