Bone and Joint Hospital Fire Incident | OPD facility at B&J Hospital to resume today

Srinagar, Mar 6: Just after 60 hours of a major fire gutting down parts of the Hospital here and a narrow escape of the patients and staff, the Bone and Joint Hospital will resume services partly from Monday ( March 7).
Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Suhail Mian said that the top floor of one of the buildings has been completely burnt, including an Operation Theatre and Academic Block. The lower floors of the same building have also been damaged in the inferno, he said, owing to the water seepage from the top floor. “The wards are unusable at the moment and some of the equipment has also been rendered defunct,” he said. Dr Mian said that the hospital parts that are unaffected, including the block for Out Patient Departments’ (OPDs) will be put to use.
“Ours is a vital hospital and its function cannot be taken over by any other hospital,” he said, adding, therefore, the administration has decided to start the OPDs. “We will not be able to admit patients for now but we can provide consultations and diagnostics,” he said.
Dr Mian said the hospital building where the fire incident took place has developed cracks now, possibly due to the impact of fire and the explosion of an oxygen cylinder. “We have requested the Roads and Buildings Department to assess the extent of damage and feasibility of operating from the unburnt floors,” he said. The Department, he said, will take “two to three days” to prepare a report.
Meanwhile, a number of doctors and faculty members that Greater Kashmir spoke to expressed earnestness to resume patient services at the hospital. “We understand the indispensability of the hospital in providing trauma and orthopedic services. We request the Government to help us restart operations soon,” a senior doctor requesting anonymity said.
Another doctor at the hospital said that while it would not be possible to immediately return back to 200 plus bed status, the hospital could provide curtailed In-Patient Services and run emergency Operation Theatre,” he said. He said that the Hospital required special focus and attention now.
The Bone and Joint Hospital, Kashmir’s lone Orthopedic Specialty Hospital, suffered a major fire on Friday evening. No loss of life was reported, while 113 patients who were admitted at the hospital at the time of the incident were evacuated to safety. Over 50 patients from the hospital were admitted at SMHS Hospital and SKIMS Medical College Hospital.