Bone and Joint Hospital Fire Incident | OPD facility at B&J Hospital to resume today

Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Suhail Mian said that the top floor of one of the buildings has been completely burnt, including an Operation Theatre and Academic Block. The lower floors of the same building have also been damaged in the inferno, he said, owing to the water seepage from the top floor. “The wards are unusable at the moment and some of the equipment has also been rendered defunct,” he said. Dr Mian said that the hospital parts that are unaffected, including the block for Out Patient Departments’ (OPDs) will be put to use.

“Ours is a vital hospital and its function cannot be taken over by any other hospital,” he said, adding, therefore, the administration has decided to start the OPDs. “We will not be able to admit patients for now but we can provide consultations and diagnostics,” he said.