Bone-chilling cold in Kashmir; Qazigund records coldest night in 16 years

Srinagar, Feb 2: Kashmir experienced bone-chilling temperatures on Thursday night, as several areas recorded the coldest night in the past 16 years while the Meteorological Department (MeT) officials predicted more precipitation during the next two days.

The plummeting temperatures have been attributed to an ongoing cold wave, persisting even after the conclusion of ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day harshest winter period earlier this week.

Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla district recorded a staggering drop in temperatures, reaching a low of minus 12 degrees Celsius.

This marked a significant decrease of more than four degrees compared to the previous night’s minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam health resort in south Kashmir recorded a bone-chilling low of minus 11.9 degrees Celsius, plummeting 7.8 degrees Celsius from the previous night.

In south Kashmir, both Kokernag and Qazigund recorded a low of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius, adding to the severity of the cold wave.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, also felt the chill with a low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecaster, Faizan Arif, said that Larnoo in Kokernag experienced the coldest temperatures, plunging to minus 17.1 degrees Celsius.

Following closely was the Sonamarg resort on the Srinagar-Leh highway, recording a low of minus 15.1 degrees Celsius.

“Records break as extreme cold wave hits south Kashmir, parts of Jammu region, and Sonamarg. Larnoo in Kokernag coldest at minus 17.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Sonamarg at minus 15.1 degrees Celsius,” Arif posted on social media.

He said that Qazigund experienced the lowest temperature in the past 16 years, reaching minus 9.4 degrees Celsius.

The previous record was minus 12.2 degrees Celsius on February 13, 2008.

The MeT officials said that weather was expected to be generally dry with the possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches.

They said that from February 3 to 4, there is a possibility of light to moderate snow and rain in Jammu and at many places in J&K.

The MeT officials said that from February 5 to 12, generally dry weather is expected.

AVALANCHE WARNING ISSUED

Authorities on Thursday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of eight districts of J&K during the next 24 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) said that a “medium danger” level avalanche was likely to occur at 2400 metres above sea level in the higher reaches of Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, and Kupwara districts of Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

Similar warnings have been issued in the Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal regions during the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders.

The upper reaches of these districts received light to moderate snowfall during the past several days. The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help given any emergency.