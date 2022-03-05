Bone & Joint Hospital Fire Incident | Declared unsafe in 2014, turned ashes in minutes

The fire, as per the hospital staff present on the floor at the time of the incident, started at around 9:20 pm on Friday evening. Although the Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot “within minutes” and pressed a strong fleet of fire engines into the service, the devastation continued for hours, gutting the Operation Theatre, the Academic Section, ICU, and turning much of the vital hospital equipment into scrap.

The building that caught the fire was declared unsafe after the floods of 2014 as it had developed cracks. However, the hospital continued to use it in the absence of another building. The old structure with wooden ceilings that “wobbled during procedures”, wooden doors and windows, wooden roof panels and wooden partitions were an invitation to fire. A doctor at the hospital said that there was ‘no choice but to continue using the risky structure’. The age of the building and the space crunch, many feel, was the main reason that the fire took such a dangerous turn. Many hospital employees were seen carrying oxygen cylinders on trolleys back into the building, for hours. “Imagine these cylinders were in the fire when the fire leapt around,” they told each other.