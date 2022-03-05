Bone & Joint Hospital Fire Incident | Declared unsafe in 2014, turned ashes in minutes

Srinagar, Mar 5: The rooftop had disappeared, the sun shone on the black, pungent remnants of equipment, furniture and mattresses on the top floor of the Bone and Joint Hospital on Saturday morning. Only the name “Emergency Trauma Theatre” and some other sections written on PVC hoardings were intact on the floor. Rest, it was only ashes, scrap and water.
The fire, as per the hospital staff present on the floor at the time of the incident, started at around 9:20 pm on Friday evening. Although the Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot “within minutes” and pressed a strong fleet of fire engines into the service, the devastation continued for hours, gutting the Operation Theatre, the Academic Section, ICU, and turning much of the vital hospital equipment into scrap.
The building that caught the fire was declared unsafe after the floods of 2014 as it had developed cracks. However, the hospital continued to use it in the absence of another building. The old structure with wooden ceilings that “wobbled during procedures”, wooden doors and windows, wooden roof panels and wooden partitions were an invitation to fire. A doctor at the hospital said that there was ‘no choice but to continue using the risky structure’. The age of the building and the space crunch, many feel, was the main reason that the fire took such a dangerous turn. Many hospital employees were seen carrying oxygen cylinders on trolleys back into the building, for hours. “Imagine these cylinders were in the fire when the fire leapt around,” they told each other.
On Saturday morning, there still was difficulty in traversing the path to reach the back side of the building that suffered damage. Construction material of the under construction building and the rubble from the damaged building blocked the narrow path. The nearby electric grid, eating into the hospital lawn, further narrows the passage.
A senior doctor at the hospital said that on Friday night, the fire engines and the ambulances faced difficulty in getting in and out of the hospital. “There is a single entry and exit gate and this is a recipe for disaster in itself,” the doctor said. He said the hospital was supposed to have separate entry and exit for smooth passage of traffic but the plan never materialised. A single road leads to the hospital, and if this is blocked for some reason, the doctor said, there is no way around or an alternate route.
The Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Mian Suhail said the World Bank funded building that was to replace the flood damaged and older structures are yet to be ready. “The building got delayed and then, we did not have any option. We are the only Trauma and Emergency Hospital and a full-fledged Orthopedics Center in entire Kashmir,” he said.
Dr Mian said some of the equipment on the ground and first floors was also damaged due to the water that seeped in while fire fighting. “We seem to have saved some equipment but will take time to assess the extent of damage. It’s a great loss,” he said.