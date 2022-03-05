Bone & Joint Hospital Fire Incident | Exemplary courage, selflessness of volunteers saved lives of patients

Srinagar, Mar 5: Muhammad Latief, a resident of Baghat , adjacent to Bone and Joint Hospital (B&J) Barzulla, on Friday evening had come home from a tiring day. As he got a call from his brother about the fire incident at the hospital, the duo left behind everything and rushed to help the distressed patients.
“My elder brother asked his young sons to accompany us so that we can check the incident and help wherever possible. As we reached the spot, there was chaos everywhere. All our family members who had accompanied us jumped to rescue and provide other help. There were scenes of bravery and selflessness everywhere. Youth and shopkeepers from the area left no stone unturned to help in rescue operations,” Latief, who had come to visit the hospital on Saturday said.
Latief said that locals and volunteers had bought their personal vehicles to help the emergency services in rescue. “We have two vehicles at our home and we got both here. These worldly things can be purchased time and again but human life if lost can’t be brought back,” Latief said.
People and authorities are praising volunteers and locals of Barzulla and adjacent areas for their exemplary courage that they showed during the massive blaze of B&J hospital. Over 200 patients were admitted at the hospital when the incident took place. Officials said that the fire emanated from the Theatre block (In-Patient Department) of B&J Hospital Srinagar around 9:25 pm. Soon after, flames took over the entire three-floor building.
The successful operation by authorities aided by selfless volunteers helped in rescue of patients without any injury or death. Muzzafar Ahmed was at his medical shop when he saw hue and cry around the hospital.
“The hospital is a few meters away from my shop, I Saw people running to help the stuck patients. The shopkeepers and other locals also jumped in to help emergency services. We got the patients out on the road and people offered their vehicles, blankets and water to them. We also offered our rooms to patients but authorities took them to hospital as many patients had come out of fresh surgeries,” Muzzafar said. Some of the staff members said that the lesser members of night staff was felt badly during the incident.
“At night time the staff is at its lowest capacity, we were only few people here. Had the help from locals and volunteers not come on time, things could have gone ugly,” said a staff member.
Sarwa Akhter, who is in charge of two units of the hospital said that at the time of fire incident 11 patients had come out of surgery and 30 patients were admitted for different traumas in her two units.
“It was a huge task to get such people out of the hospital. These are the patients who are not supposed to move. The locals and volunteers have helped a lot. It also helped the F&E people to proceed swiftly with the operation,” she said. Aaqib Ahmed, who works as a sweeper at the hospital said that he was on night shift duty around the operation theater where fire emerged.
“We were only four people in the section, we tried to douse off the flames with fire extinguishers first but as the fire got out of control we switched to rescue the patients. Youth helped a lot.There were patients who were unable to move, some were slipping off the stairs and attendants were in panic. It is no less than a miracle that no one was injured” Ahmed said.
In addition to locals, NGOs like “Athrout” were at the forefront of the rescue. Bashir Ahmed Nadvi, Chairman of the NGO said that he got to know about the incident via social media.
“I dropped an SOS audio in our Whatsapp group to mobilise the volunteers. We pressed all our Ambulances to shift the patients to SMHS and JVC. We dropped one of the patients at his residence in south Kashmir. One of the patients who we rescued and shifted to hospital was in the middle of surgery when the incident took place,” Nadvi said.
The NGO later arranged drinking water and blankets among the patients who were rescued.
People praised the courage of the Fire & Emergency Department and NGOs who risked their own lives to save the patients. Officials who visited the B&J hospital praised all those who made the resuce operation successful and again showed the courageous and helpful character of Kashmiri society.