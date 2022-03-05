Bone & Joint Hospital Fire Incident | Exemplary courage, selflessness of volunteers saved lives of patients

“My elder brother asked his young sons to accompany us so that we can check the incident and help wherever possible. As we reached the spot, there was chaos everywhere. All our family members who had accompanied us jumped to rescue and provide other help. There were scenes of bravery and selflessness everywhere. Youth and shopkeepers from the area left no stone unturned to help in rescue operations,” Latief, who had come to visit the hospital on Saturday said.

Latief said that locals and volunteers had bought their personal vehicles to help the emergency services in rescue. “We have two vehicles at our home and we got both here. These worldly things can be purchased time and again but human life if lost can’t be brought back,” Latief said.