Bone & Joint Hospital Fire Incident | Unfinished meals, survival: Nightmare for patients on Friday evening

“I carried my wife in my arms, out of the wards, into the open,” he says. After foraging through some belongings, Hussain left the burnt hospital to rush to another. At the road outside the building, he said he spent two hours while the building continued to burn. “An ambulance, which was from some NGO, took us to JVC (SKIMS MC Hospital).”

The fire emanated from a nook near the Emergency Theatre, recalls the doctor who raised the alarm. “I was with a patient who we had operated upon just then. As soon as he was out of the effect of Anesthesia, I noticed smoke near the Theatre. The staff on the floor got alerted and soon we realised that we needed to take the patients on the floor out as the fire was not getting controlled with the extinguishers we had,” said Dr Ajaz Ahmed Bhat . The hospital administration was informed, the Fire and Emergency Services called and the next few hours were just a nightmare, he feels. “If there was no ramp, it was impossible to carry the patients who had been operated in the preceding few hours. “Those patients were not in a state where we could carry them. They were evacuated along with the bed,” he said.