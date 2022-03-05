Bone & Joint Hospital Fire Incident | Unfinished meals, survival: Nightmare for patients on Friday evening

Srinagar, Mar 5: On every floor of the fire devastated building at Bone and Joint Hospital, strewn shoes and unfinished meals painted the picture of the evening that turned into horror for the patients.
Murtaza Hussain's wife was now being admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital. He had come back to Bone and Joint Hospital looking for the investigations and hospital files that he could not get hold of while saving the life of his patient. “She has a back issue and was admitted here on the first floor. I was making her have a few spoons of rice and suddenly there was a commotion and chaos,” Hussain recalls.
When he went out of the ward, he said he saw smoke billowing from the corridors and stairs. “Everyone started running, some with patients, some without,” he says, shuddering at the mention of unattended patients. Hussain said some people appeared at the doors of the wards and started taking the patients out, a few walking, a few others in trolleys and some on the very beds they were lying on.
“I carried my wife in my arms, out of the wards, into the open,” he says. After foraging through some belongings, Hussain left the burnt hospital to rush to another. At the road outside the building, he said he spent two hours while the building continued to burn. “An ambulance, which was from some NGO, took us to JVC (SKIMS MC Hospital).”
The fire emanated from a nook near the Emergency Theatre, recalls the doctor who raised the alarm. “I was with a patient who we had operated upon just then. As soon as he was out of the effect of Anesthesia, I noticed smoke near the Theatre. The staff on the floor got alerted and soon we realised that we needed to take the patients on the floor out as the fire was not getting controlled with the extinguishers we had,” said Dr Ajaz Ahmed Bhat . The hospital administration was informed, the Fire and Emergency Services called and the next few hours were just a nightmare, he feels. “If there was no ramp, it was impossible to carry the patients who had been operated in the preceding few hours. “Those patients were not in a state where we could carry them. They were evacuated along with the bed,” he said.
A group of doctors who lived nearby arrived at the hospital and the locals jumped in to save lives. A doctor who was part of this group said there are highly inflammable gases like Nitrogen Oxide and portable Oxygen cylinders in the Operation Theatre and some gas turned into an explosion. “After that point, the fire became monstrous,” he said.
“The doctors, the nurses, the entire staff and the local population helped in averting a catastrophe. No life was lost at a hospital in such a major blaze because these people did not think twice before jumping into the fire to ensure everyone, every patient was safe,” the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Mian Suhail said. He said the flames finally doused around 1:30 am.
The hospital had 113 admitted patients at the time of the incident, 37 of which are now admitted at SMHS Hospital and 18 at SKIMS MC Hospital. A few doctors of the hospital, the administration said, are now stationed at SMHS Hospital as there is no in-house Ortho department there.