Bone & Joint Hospital Fire Incident | Will ensure early resumption of affected healthcare services: ACS

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, PK Pole, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Principal GMC, Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid, Additional Director SKIMS, Gulzar Ahmad and other senior officers of Police and Civil Administration accompanied the Additional Chief Secretary during the visit. On the occasion, the ACS was given firsthand appraisal of the situation arisen due to the fire incident that took place on Friday evening in which the top floor of the main building of the hospital got severely damaged.

He was informed that fire started from the emergency theatre on the third floor of the old building of the hospital and it spread to inpatient wards very quickly but the hospital administration took prompt action and Fire and Emergency Services deployed almost their entire fleet to douse the fire. The senior officers of the District Administration, besides Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire department personnel and local youth,volunteers worked in tandem in shifting the patients out of the hospital amid the raging fire.