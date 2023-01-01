‘Brainchild of violence in J&K faces Govt wrath’

Srinagar, Dec 31: The government Saturday bulldozed the property at Lewar village in Pahalgam that belonged to terror group Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)’s commander, Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan.
The J&K administration’s joint operation team carried out the drive in the presence of a Magistrate in Lewar village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
A bulldozer demolished the compound wall of Khan’s property that was constructed on encroached government land.
Officials said that the step was taken to make Kashmir terror-free and instill people’s faith in the government. Sources said that Khan was born in his native Lewar village and received his initial education from Government Middle School Liver.
They said he later joined Government Higher Secondary School, Sallar where he completed his matriculation.
The sources said that he passed his 12th class from Governments Higher Secondary School, Srigufwara in 1989 and got admission at Government Degree College Boys, Anantnag for a Bachelor’s degree.
They said that in the same year, he joined the HM and crossed over to PoK and Pakistan for obtaining training in illegal arms and ammunition.
The sources said that in 1991, Khan infiltrated back to Kashmir and remained active and in the year 1994, he was appointed as District Commander of HM.
They said that in 1997, unknown gunmen killed Khan’s son Abdul Hamid, a student of 12th standard at the age of 18.
The sources said that during 1997, he was appointed Deputy Supreme Commander of HM and remained active up to the year 2000 in Kashmir.
The sources said that in 2001, he again infiltrated to PoK and was still there functioning as Deputy Chief Commander of HM.
They said that being second-in-command after Syed Salahudin, he oversees the affairs of HM in PoK and is actively involved in planning terror activities in Kashmir.
The sources said that Khan is the product of a Darasgah and Falai-e-Aam Trust School.
They said that the Darasgah presently running in Lewar was originally his brainchild and after he fled to Pakistan, he nominated Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias Malla, a local shopkeeper and a Jamaat-e-Islami worker to run the show of this Darasgah.
The sources said that Farooq built a new concrete building with the active support of Khan’s family for this Darasgah where all meetings and programmes were conducted to garner support of Jamaat and HM.
They said Khan is presently in Pakistan and is a staunch supporter of the so-called “freedom movement” as well as supporter of secession of J&K from India.
The sources said that Khan is a highly radicalised and motivated terrorist.
“Since his ex-filtration to Pakistan, he has been one of the main architects of violence in J&K. It is he who has been handling most of the terrorist activities in south Kashmir and the surge in killings of unarmed civilians has been executed at his behest. Burhan Wani, Zakir Musa, and Riyaz Naikoo were all motivated, handled and funded by Khan. Ensuring supply of weapons to terrorists and directing them to kill unarmed non-combatants has been the hallmark of his activity,” they said.