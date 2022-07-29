Breakthrough in Civilian Killing | LeT offshoot TRF, not gang rivalry responsible for Majid Gojri’s assassination

Srinagar, July 29: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) chargesheet has revealed that last year’s killing of a civilian Majid Gojri inside the Madina Complex in Srinagar was a handiwork of Lashkar-e-Toiba offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF), not gang rivalry.

The Juvenile Justice Board, Srinagar Thursday framed charges against a Child in Conflict with Law (name withheld) against whom chargesheet had been filed by the SIA on June 23, 2022, in a case FIR No 67/2021 under Section 302 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 7/27 of I A Act, and 16, 18, 19, 20, and 38 of the UA (P) Act of Police Station, Karan Nagar Srinagar.