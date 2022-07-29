Breakthrough in Civilian Killing | LeT offshoot TRF, not gang rivalry responsible for Majid Gojri’s assassination

Srinagar, July 29: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) chargesheet has revealed that last year’s killing of a civilian Majid Gojri inside the Madina Complex in Srinagar was a handiwork of Lashkar-e-Toiba offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF), not gang rivalry.
The Juvenile Justice Board, Srinagar Thursday framed charges against a Child in Conflict with Law (name withheld) against whom chargesheet had been filed by the SIA on June 23, 2022, in a case FIR No 67/2021 under Section 302 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 7/27 of I A Act, and 16, 18, 19, 20, and 38 of the UA (P) Act of Police Station, Karan Nagar Srinagar.
The CCL along with two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit TRF Mehran Shalla of Jamallata Nawa Kadal, Srinagar, and Basit Rashid Dar of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam were found involved by the investigating agency in the murder of the civilian Gojri of Chattabal, Srinagar who was killed inside Madina Complex Srinagar in broad daylight in October last year.
District Police Srinagar carried out the initial investigation of the case and on October 23, 2021, an SIT of CID and SIA was constituted to investigate the case further.
The SIT headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police worked out the case and apprehended the CCL. The murder of Gojri had caused an uproar on social media as he was a popular face in Srinagar downtown.
Initially, there had been rumors that Gojri had been killed by a rival gang, however, the SIA’s investigation indicted TRF terrorists in the murder.
During the detailed course of investigation by the SIA’s SIT, technical and digital footprints were analysed to identify the accused.
Finally, the SIT got to the CCL and it surfaced from the investigation that in furtherance of a well-thought-out conspiracy, the CCL had transported the other two terrorists to the spot of occurrence on his motorcycle and after murdering Gojri, the trio escaped via interior areas of Srinagar city.
The SIT also recovered the motorcycle used in the commission of the crime and the CCL identified the terrorist duo on the CCTV footage collected from the spot.
The investigating agency conducted the forensic examination of phones, collected testimonies of witnesses, and carried ballistic examinations of weapons.
Although the chargesheet has been filed, further evidence is being collected to draft a complete picture of this barbaric terror attack which was aimed at instilling fear amongst the civilian population of Srinagar city.