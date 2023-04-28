Bridge technology gap, make campuses nurseries of talent: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the National Seminar on ‘National Education Policy-2020: Exploring the Prospects’ at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, the LG said, “As we are moving towards multidisciplinary education, it is important that we focus on bridging technology gap and make our campuses nursery of talent, who will make immense contribution to India’s knowledge economy.”

Sinha said that NEP-2020 aims to transform higher educational institutions as knowledge hubs that would create vibrant communities, bridge the gap between disciplines, enable artistic, creative development of students, promote research and innovation, and make the education more inclusive.