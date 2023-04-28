Bridge technology gap, make campuses nurseries of talent: LG

Varanasi, Apr 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday called for bridging the technology gap and making campuses of educational institutes nurseries of talent.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the National Seminar on ‘National Education Policy-2020: Exploring the Prospects’ at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, the LG said, “As we are moving towards multidisciplinary education, it is important that we focus on bridging technology gap and make our campuses nursery of talent, who will make immense contribution to India’s knowledge economy.”
Sinha said that NEP-2020 aims to transform higher educational institutions as knowledge hubs that would create vibrant communities, bridge the gap between disciplines, enable artistic, creative development of students, promote research and innovation, and make the education more inclusive.
He highlighted various aspects of NEP-2020 and shared the vision to meet the challenges of the future workplace.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NEP-2020 has brought transformative reform in education. It has ensured that the education system meets the challenges of the 21st century and enables youth to become job giver rather than job seeker,” the LG said.
He said that the NEP-2020 encourages knowledge, innovation and independent thinking for students' holistic development.
“Global outlook with an emphasis on Indian knowledge tradition makes the learning a lifelong process,” Sinha said.
He said that the latest innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) would have a greater impact on the ‘4th Industrial Revolution’.
The LG said that since automation was changing workplaces across the world, youth would need reskilling, tech upskilling, and mental flexibility to adapt to ever-changing needs of the industry.
He called upon the universities and educational institutions to focus on 6Cs – curiosity, choice, collaboration, creativity, communication, and critical thinking - to empower youth.
“Our campuses and classrooms should reflect the change and issues affecting the world,” Sinha said.
He also highlighted the advantages of multidisciplinary education.
“Education nurtures our soul. NEP emphasises on establishing balance in living and life and to inculcate the desire for lifelong learning process. Real education in the true sense starts from where the syllabus ends and a student begins to discover him or herself,” the LG said.
He also shared the efforts to implement NEP-2020 in letter and spirit in J&K.
Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, Prof Anand Kumar Tyagi was also present on the occasion.