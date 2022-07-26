BSF Sub Inspector ‘shoots self to death’

Jammu, July 25: A Border Security Force (BSF) Sub Inspector on Monday was found dead at a post along the International Border (IB) in Jammu. Officials said that the SI is suspected to have shot himself dead with his personal assault weapon which was found by his side where he was lying in a pool of blood this morning.
The deceased officer of 12th Battalion identified as Ramdev Singh, a resident of Sikar, Rajasthan, was commanding a platoon. BSF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of his death.