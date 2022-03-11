Budgam soldier laid to rest

Srinagar, Mar 11: Hundreds of people on Friday attended the Nimaz-e-Jinaza of the soldier whose body was found on Thursday at Khag area of Budgam in central Kashmir. The body of soldier Sameer Ahmed Malla, who was found dead at village Labren Dalwesh area of Khag, three days after he went missing, reached his native village on Friday morning.
Reports said hundreds of people from different walks of life arrived in the village to attend his funeral.
It may be mentioned that IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had told reporters on Thursday that police were “probing all angles in the case as there were no fire-arm injury marks found on Sameer's body,” “Both militancy as well as murder angles were being probed,” the IGP had said.