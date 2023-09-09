Bungus Valley:  Eco-tourism, sustainable development crucial to preserve unique biodiversity 

Ecotourism and sustainable development in Bangus Valley are crucial for the preservation of its unique biodiversity and the well-being of local communities, directly dependent on it.

Bungus valley, one of the jewels in the mesmerizing beauty of Kashmir, is a relatively unexplored grassland and tourists’ paradise situated in the north-western periphery of Handwara in Kupwara district.

The less explored Bungus valley is as beautiful as Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Gulmarg. Experts say that Asia’s biggest golf course can be made at the place which has green meadows spread over hundreds of canals.