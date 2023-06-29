Burzahama archeological site becomes getaway spot for Eid revellers

“Over the past few years, this site has been full of hustle and bustle. This is near our home. It is better that our kids spend some time here rather than wandering to far-off places. There is a huge ground at the site and people of all age groups spend time here and indulge in various activities. I have come here accompanied by my children. It is a fun place to spend some time,” said Manzoor Ahmad of Tailbal.

Children from various age groups indulge in different activities and spend time with friends.

The place is dotted with young kids wearing colorful attire and having a good time with their families.