Burzahama archeological site becomes getaway spot for Eid revellers

Srinagar, June 29: With public transport remaining off the roads coupled with scorching heat, the Burzahma archeological site spread over dozens of kanal land has become a picnic spot for the people living on the Hazratbal outskirts.
Sitting on the picturesque plateau surrounded by Zabarwan hills, Mahadev Peak and Ganderbal mountain range on three sides, the otherwise deserted place attracted all the buzz this Eid.
Locals said that the place provides an easily accessible picnic spot for the local population and on Eid, hundreds of visitors from surrounding localities enjoy spending the time here.
“Over the past few years, this site has been full of hustle and bustle. This is near our home. It is better that our kids spend some time here rather than wandering to far-off places. There is a huge ground at the site and people of all age groups spend time here and indulge in various activities. I have come here accompanied by my children. It is a fun place to spend some time,” said Manzoor Ahmad of Tailbal.
Children from various age groups indulge in different activities and spend time with friends.
The place is dotted with young kids wearing colorful attire and having a good time with their families.
“I have come here with my friends. We burst firecrackers and eat different foods. This is my favorite place to spend Eid as it is close to my home,” said Mehak, a young girl from a nearby locality.
Locals said that on Eid, the place also becomes a business opportunity for various local and non-local vendors.
Many vendors set up stalls selling ice-creams, toys, and other things at the place.
“This is my first time setting up an ice cream cart in the area. The sales are more than good. I am happy that I did not have to wander from place to place. I set up my ice-cream cart here in the morning. Due to the huge rush of children, the sales are good. I hope the sales remain the same for the next few days,” said Mahesh, a non-local ice-cream seller.
The locals say that if the site would be developed, it could attract many people on routine days as well.
They said that the government should take steps to bring the place on the tourism map.
“It is an open place without any development. Despite that it attracts people from all over Kashmir. If it is developed properly, it will benefit local businesses and become a revenue generator for the government too. We hope that the government will consider developing this site so that it will benefit everyone,” said Abdul Gani, a local.