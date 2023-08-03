Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba gets 1-year-extension

New Delhi, Aug 3: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday approved extension in service to Rajiv Gauba, IAS (JH:82) as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one year, beyond August 3 of 2023.
The order in this regard was issued by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training.
The decision, as per the order issued, has been taken in relaxation of All India Service (AIS) Death-cum-Retirement Benefits (DCRB) Rules, 1958 and Rule 56(d) of the Fundamental Rules.
Gauba, a former Union Home Secretary, was in 2019 appointed to the country's top bureaucratic post for two years.
He was given a one-year extension in 2021 and then in August last year.