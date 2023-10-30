Cancer Catastrophe: Cases Climb

Srinagar, Oct 30: The SMHS Hospital recorded 188 cancer-related patient deaths and 6379 cancer cases between 2017 and October 2023, which is a very alarming trend.
The number of cancer cases registered in the Oncology Department of SMHS Hospital throughout the designated time has steadily increased, according to official statistics.
In 2017, 491 patients were registered, with seven reported deaths.
The numbers grew significantly in the following years, with 1032 cancer cases and 27 fatalities in 2018, 801 cases and 34 deaths in 2019, 649 cases and six deaths in 2020, 1010 cases and 20 deaths in 2021, and 1159 cases and 39 fatalities in 2022.
In the current year, until October 9, the hospital registered 1237 cases and reported 55 deaths.
A closer examination of the data reveals an alarming three-year trend of increasing cancer cases and fatalities.
This underlines the urgency for a comprehensive strategy to address and manage the growing burden of cancer in Kashmir province.
Further analysis of the official data highlights that the most common types of tumors found in patients registered at SMHS Hospital were lung, stomach, esophagus, and breast cancer.
This information emphasises the importance of raising awareness, early detection, and enhancing healthcare facilities, specifically for these types of cancer, which have become a significant health concern in the region.
The surge in cancer cases is not isolated to SMHS Hospital.
J&K has seen a consistent increase in cancer cases, as per the data provided by the Government of India.
Over the last four years (2019 to 2022), the region reported a total of 51,577 cancer cases, signifying a continuous rise in cases from 12,396 in 2019 to 13,395 in 2022.
Doctors attribute the rise in cancer cases to multiple factors, including aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, cigarette use, poor dietary habits, and air pollution.
However, the precise impact of industrial and water pollution on these statistics remains to be determined.
Concern over the mounting trend of cancer cases in J&K is shared by healthcare professionals and the government.
Numerous studies have been conducted in the past to identify the factors contributing to the increase in these cases.
A 2012 study conducted by the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) attributed the rising cancer incidence to dietary practices and lifestyle choices, as well as the consumption of foods with high salt content.
The use of certain food dyes, such as carmoisine and tartrazine in Kashmir as colour additives in certain foods, spices, and sauces has also raised concerns.
Food adulteration and contamination have emerged as significant issues in the region, with some products from large companies found to contain hazardous substances.
In response, the High Court imposed stringent restrictions on such practices in 2014. The increasing prevalence of cancer cases in J&K emphasises the need for immediate and comprehensive measures to address lifestyle choices, environmental factors, and healthcare facilities to combat this growing health crisis in the region.