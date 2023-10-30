Cancer Catastrophe: Cases Climb

The number of cancer cases registered in the Oncology Department of SMHS Hospital throughout the designated time has steadily increased, according to official statistics.

In 2017, 491 patients were registered, with seven reported deaths.

The numbers grew significantly in the following years, with 1032 cancer cases and 27 fatalities in 2018, 801 cases and 34 deaths in 2019, 649 cases and six deaths in 2020, 1010 cases and 20 deaths in 2021, and 1159 cases and 39 fatalities in 2022.

In the current year, until October 9, the hospital registered 1237 cases and reported 55 deaths.