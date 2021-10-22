Front Page
CASO in Kishtwar town
Jammu, Oct 22: Security forces on Friday conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in several places in Kishtwar town.
The search operation was launched by the security personnel from Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of J&K Police in Kishtwar town, following inputs about militants.
“These searches were conducted in Guriyan, Astan Bala, Link Road, and Malipeth areas of Kathua town,” said police.
The police said that joint searches continued for some time and later they were called off. “No one was detained from these areas,” said the police.
Further investigation in the case was on. In the last six months, the security forces arrested several militants from the hilly areas of the district.