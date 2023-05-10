CASO launched in Poonch

Poonch Mandi, May 10: Security forces conducted extensive searches in parts of Poonch town after reports of suspicious movement on Wednesday.
According to official sources, there were reports of suspicious movement in parts of Poonch town including Purani Poonch after which security forces launched a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in which joint teams of Police and paramilitary CRPF along with the Army launched searches in the area.
The search operation started in the wee hours of Wednesday and continued till evening with senior Police officers leading the operations in localities including Purani Poonch.
People in these localities were also advised to refrain from coming out of their houses during searches.
The search operation started in the wee hours of Wednesday and continued till evening with senior Police officers leading the operations in localities including Purani Poonch.
People in these localities were also advised to refrain from coming out of their houses during searches.