Cautioning against inflicting 'self-goals', Div Coms asked to remain updated | Influential people, who misused power to grab State land, claimed rent from Army, ITC: LG

"Some people are trying to sabotage this drive to serve their own interests. Initially such attempts were made by those who were influential and powerful. Those wielding influence had abused their power and position and threw all norms to the winds and encroached upon state land. In violation of norms, they got it registered in their own names or in the names of their kin (members of their families or relatives). So they tried to provoke people by unleashing a vicious propaganda that the J&K administration was going to evict two lakh people," the Lieutenant Governor said.

“I had personally called a meeting of the senior officers, in particular the DCs, SSPs, Divisional Commissioners, ADGPs and DIGs of both the divisions. I have categorically told them that generally whenever such (eviction or anti-encroachment) orders are issued, the poor and common men become the first casualty or target (of these drives). None is blamed for it as this has become a routine practice or has been appropriated as a “rule” (by the corrupt)- You demolish the building of an individual and then perpetuate fear among others and use that as a 'template' to fleece money from five others,” he remarked.