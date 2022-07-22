CBSE declares class 10, 12 results
Srinagar, July 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the result of class 10 and 12 examinations with an overall pass percentage of 92.71 percent in class 12 and 94.40 percent in class 10.
Notably, this year CBSE conducted class 10 and 12 Term II exams for the 2022 batch in April and May this year. The class 10 exams were held from April 26 to May 4 while class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15.
The exam was conducted in two terms. The final result was declared by giving 30 percent weightage to Term I exams in case of theory papers while 70 percent weightage was given to Term II exams. However, in case of practical exams, equal weightage was given to both- Term I and II exams.
In Kashmir, Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar and DPS Budgam have produced 100 percent result for both Class 10 and 12.
Around 298 students of DPS Srinagar appeared in the class 10 exams and all were declared as qualified.
Out of total students who passed the exams, 69 students secured more than 90 percent marks while 93 students obtained 80-90 percent marks.
Also, as many as 255 students from DPS Srinagar appeared in the class 12 exams, out of which 57 students scored 90 percent or above marks while 102 students scored 80 to 90 percent marks.
The school continued its legacy by securing a 100 result in both CBSE exams.
In class 10, Sadat ul Rouf Wani scored the top position by obtaining 98.8 percent marks while Syed Mutahar Rufaie secured 2nd position by scoring 98.6 percent marks. The third position was jointly shared by Barza and Raza Mohamad Shees Alaqband as both scored 98.2 percent marks.
Meanwhile in class 12, Wardat Masoodi emerged as the topper by scoring 98.8 percent marks while Insha secured second position by scoring 98.6 percent and Nandini Thakur bagged third position by scoring 98.2 percent marks.
Principal DPS Srinagar, Shafaq Afshan congratulated the students and said it was a moment of pride as the school continued to secure its legacy and score such stellar results.
“I congratulate all the students, teachers and especially the teachers who made this possible,” she said.
Chairman DPS Vijay Dhar said the result of students in both the classes was a testimony of the hard work of students, teachers and other staff members for achieving excellence in such hard times.
“I specifically congratulate the parents for their support and the success of their children,” he said.
Emotions ran high as Dhar had a special mention of the learning resource centre of DPS Srinagar where a special child Saqib Ajaz Mir secured 81.8 percent marks.
“He is truly our special child,” Dhar said and appreciated parents for their support during the difficult times.
Meanwhile DPS Budgam also produced 100 percent results in both Class 10 and Class 12 exams.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal DPS Budgam Shobna Sirohi said 131 students of the school appeared in the class 12 examination and all were declared qualified.
As per the official details, Shifa Ashfaq scored 97.6 percent marks and secured the first position while Muhammad Hamzah secured second position as he scored 97.4 percent marks.
Syed Haila Qadri and Lubna Lateef Mir shared the third position by scoring 95.6 percent marks.
“Around 22 students secured marks above 90 percent while 42 students obtained 80 to 90 percent marks,” Sirohi said.
She said that around 184 students appeared in the class 10 exams and all were declared qualified.