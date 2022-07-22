CBSE declares class 10, 12 results

Notably, this year CBSE conducted class 10 and 12 Term II exams for the 2022 batch in April and May this year. The class 10 exams were held from April 26 to May 4 while class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15.

The exam was conducted in two terms. The final result was declared by giving 30 percent weightage to Term I exams in case of theory papers while 70 percent weightage was given to Term II exams. However, in case of practical exams, equal weightage was given to both- Term I and II exams.