CBT exam for SI posts from Dec 11 to Dec 19 to be conducted as per schedule: JKSSB

The notice further reads that the Admit cards downloaded for the examination n of 9-12-2022 by the candidates shall not be valid for examination on 20-12-2022 and the candidates need to download admit cards afresh for the CBT examination to be held on 20-12-2022. The Fresh Level 1 and Level 2 admit cards for the examination of 20-12-2022 shall remain available on JKSSB website w.e.f 13-12-2022 and 17-12-2022 respectively, it adds.

“Further the examinations scheduled from 11.12.2022 to 19.12.2022 shall be conducted as per the schedule issued already”, the notice reads.