CDS Chauhan visits Nagrota; reviews security situation

Jammu, Feb 3: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan Friday reviewed prevailing security situation and operational aspects during a high level meeting during his visit to White Knight Corps at Nagrota.
The meeting was also attended by Northern Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP Mukesh Singh, GOC 16 Corps Sandeep Jain and GOC 26 Infantry Division.
“CDS Gen Anil Chauhan accompanied by #ArmyCdrNC, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi arrived at Jammu. The CDS chaired a high level security meeting attended by #ArmyCdrNC, DGP@JmuKmrPolice Shri Dilbag Singh, ADGP JKP, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain GOC 16 Corps & GOC 26 Infantry Div,” read a tweet of A Bharat Bhushan Babu, spokesperson Ministry of Defence.
“#CDS Gen Anil Chauhan visits #Nagrota accompanied by #ArmyCdrNC. He was briefed by GOC, @WhiteKnight_IA on prevalent security situation & Operational aspects. Reviewing the situation he appreciated the professional competence of all personnel in successfully overcoming challenges,” White Knight (16) Corps tweeted on its official twitter handle.
Later, the CDS returned to the union capital.