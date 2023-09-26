Centre implemented schemes in mission mode in past 9 years: PM Modi

"The country has resolved to become a developed India by 2047. In the next few years, we are going to be the third-largest economy. In this period, every government employee is going to play a huge role. You always need to work with a citizen-first spirit. You are part of a generation that has grown up with technology. You need to use the technology in your work domain," PM Modi said, adding that governance has been made easier through a technological transformation as the Aadhaar card, digital locker, and e-KYC have ended the complexity of documentation.

"Today our country is witnessing historical achievements and decisions. A few days ago, half of the country's population received great strength in the form of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. The Women's Reservation Bill, which was pending for the past 30 years, has now been passed by both Houses with record votes. This decision was taken in the first session of the country's new Parliament. In a way, the new future of the country has started in the new Parliament," the Prime Minister added.