Centre will create database on terrorism, crimes, narcotics, economic offences: Home Minister

Shah said that given the 'criminal syndicates' colluding at the international level using modern technology, there was no reason why countries should not cooperate and coordinate with each other. He said that Police and law enforcement agencies were faced with the twin challenge of enforcing the law within the ambit of the sovereignty of the state and understanding the global nature of the crime, detecting criminals, and worrying about justice.

Shah said amidst these challenges, the role of INTERPOL in easing the work of security agencies was important, and this would be even more important in the future.

Drawing the attention of the General Assembly to some issues in this direction, he said that terrorism was a global problem today and it was extremely relevant that the first and most important target among the seven global policing goals of Interpol for 2020-25 was countering the threat of terrorism.