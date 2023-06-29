CEO SASB inspects arrangements at Neelgrath Helipad, Sheshnag, cave shrine

Srinagar, June 29: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), Mandeep K Bhandari Thursday visited Neelgrath Helipad, Amarnath cave shrine, and Sheshnag camp to assess the arrangements being put in place for ensuing 62-day long Amarnath Yatra scheduled to commence on July 1 with culmination on August 31.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the SASB CEO while seeking information on all requisite facilities for the devotees visiting the Amarnath cave shrine exhorted upon the officers to ensure that all arrangements were in place for successful and peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.
During the tour, he inspected and evaluated the preparations being undertaken by the concerned departments to ensure a smooth and successful yatra for the devotees.
Bhandari emphasised the significance of timely completion of all necessary arrangements to facilitate a safe and comfortable yatra experience for the yatris.
He had a detailed review of infrastructure, status of the track, setting up of tent facilities, toilet complexes, sanitation activities, restoration of water and electricity connections, telecom facilities, other logistical facilities during his visit to Sheshnag camp, Amarnath cave shrine, and the Neelgrath Helipad.
The SASB CEO asked the concerned departments to ensure that all necessary services are made easily accessible to the yatris at the railway stations, airports, on travel routes, and yatra base camps.
He impressed upon the officials to create a strong healthcare and health emergency infrastructure with additional teams of doctors and nursing staff.
Bhandari also directed for proper arrangements of regular ambulance, heli-ambulance service, and oxygen cylinders.
He also took stock of the arrangements and facilities being made available for the concerned staff and sanitation workers deployed at the base camps.