Challan produced against terrorist associate, 2 killed terrorists: Police

The case has been challaned against a terrorist associate Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Nabi of Chirat Arigam, Pulwama under Section 4/5 of the Explosive Substance Act, and 18, 20, 23, and 39 of the UA (P) Act who has been arrested in the instant case on May 7, 2023, and is presently on judicial remand up to September 25, 2023, lodged in Sub Jail Pulwama by the orders of designated NIA Court Pulwama and (Abate Challan) against the killed terrorists Jamsheed Ahmad Magray, son of Abdul Hameed of Rajpora and Hanan Bin Yaqoob, son of Muhammad Yaqoob Bhat of Kareemabad under Section 4/5 of the Explosive Substance Act, 18, 20, and 38 of the UA (P) Act, who were killed in an encounter with Police and security forces at village Drach Shopian on October 5, 2022.