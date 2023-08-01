Change after Art 370 repeal visible on ground: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar, Aug 1: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday said that there was a visible change on the ground after the abrogation of Article 370.
“You see there is hardly any law and order incident in J&K,” the DGP told reporters on the sidelines of a sports event here. “Now the tourists in J&K visit the places where one would not dream of visiting earlier.”
He said that after exploring the tourist destinations, the visitors are praising the beauty and hospitality of Kashmir.
“They are visiting downtown areas and other places,” Singh said. “Life is going on smoothly.”
He said that the annual Amarnath Yatra was going on and the flow of tourists in Kashmir was at an all-time high.
The J&K Police chief said that allowing Muharram procession after a gap of 34 years was evidence of peace in J&K and people were enjoying the peaceful environment that returned to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370.
DRUGS GIFT OF PAKISTAN
He said that Pakistan was gifting drugs to the J&K youth.
The DGP made a fervent appeal to the youth to stay away from the menace.
“Drug is one of the conspiracies of Pakistan. Police are eradicating terrorism and Pakistan is sending the gift of drugs to the J&K youth,” he said. “In Punjab too, Pakistan introduced drugs after terrorism was wiped out.”
Singh appealed to the J&K youth to stay away from drugs and be alert against the nefarious designs of Pakistan.
He said that over 2000 cases had been registered in the drug menace and over 3000 people had so far been arrested.
“It is for the first time that such a large number of arrests have been made under the NDPS Act,” the J&K Police chief said. “People involved in this are detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the properties accumulated through narco-terror trade are being targeted.”
He said that at the same time Police along with the civil administration were making efforts to help rehabilitate the youth who had fallen victim to drug abuse, which is deadly and harmful to the society.
The DGP urged the youth to involve themselves in career-building activities and sports.
He said that the youth who would otherwise fall prey to the false propaganda and get lured into terrorism were now following their careers in competitive exams and sports.
“The youth and the people have understood the false narrative that was being run from across the border to fuel terrorism. The people of Kashmir have rejected that narrative and they are now contributing to peace,” Singh said.
He said that while terrorism had not ended in Kashmir, it was at an all-time low.
The J&K Police chief said that the J&K youth had realised that terrorism brings only destruction.
“Due to the strenuous efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces and cooperation of people terrorism is at an all time low,” he said.
MISSING SOLDIER
The DGP said that intense investigations were going on regarding the missing soldier from Kulgam.
“We are having two vital leads and Police in Kulgam district are working on that,” he said. “Very few foreign terrorists are active in south Kashmir and they are being tracked down.”
An Army soldier Javaid Ahmad Wani, 25, of Achathal village in Kulgam went missing after he left for Chawalgam village in the same district to buy something on Saturday evening.
Police sources said Wani’s car was found at Paranhal village, about 9 km from his Achathal residence.
They said that while the car was unlocked, Wani’s slippers and some bloodstains were found inside.
His mother had released a video message pleading for his safe return home.
“He is innocent and young. If he has done anything wrong, I seek forgiveness for that,” she said in her video message.
