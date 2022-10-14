CHARGESHEET FILED IN NARRATIVE TERRORISM CASE | SIA exposes ISI-backed propaganda machinery

A statement of SIA issued here said on Thursday, SIA filed a chargesheet before the NIA Special Court, Jammu in FIR-01/2022/JIC Jammu against two accused persons Abdul Aala Fazili, son of Muhammad Rafi Fazili of Humhama Chowk, Budgam and Peerzaada Fahad Shah, son of Nissar Shah of Dawood Colony Aanchar Soura under Section 121, 153 B and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 13 and 18 of UA(P) Act 1967, and Section 35 and 39 of FCRA. The SIA statement said that the case relates to “narrative terrorism” wherein as a part of a criminal conspiracy to spread terrorism in J&K and to create a false narrative, Fazili by his highly provocative, seditious write-ups intended to create unrest in J&K and aid and abet the “gullible youth” to take the path of violence.

It said that a write-up of Fazili published in the monthly digital ‘The Kashmirwalla’ was found to be against national integration and supported the claim of secession of a part of the territory of India, challenged the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, glorified violence, and advocated and abetted the commission of terrorist acts and violence.