CHARGESHEET FILED IN NARRATIVE TERRORISM CASE | SIA exposes ISI-backed propaganda machinery

Srinagar, Oct 14: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police Friday said that it filed a chargesheet against two accused persons in a case of “narrative terrorism”.
A statement of SIA issued here said on Thursday, SIA filed a chargesheet before the NIA Special Court, Jammu in FIR-01/2022/JIC Jammu against two accused persons Abdul Aala Fazili, son of Muhammad Rafi Fazili of Humhama Chowk, Budgam and Peerzaada Fahad Shah, son of Nissar Shah of Dawood Colony Aanchar Soura under Section 121, 153 B and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 13 and 18 of UA(P) Act 1967, and Section 35 and 39 of FCRA. The SIA statement said that the case relates to “narrative terrorism” wherein as a part of a criminal conspiracy to spread terrorism in J&K and to create a false narrative, Fazili by his highly provocative, seditious write-ups intended to create unrest in J&K and aid and abet the “gullible youth” to take the path of violence.
It said that a write-up of Fazili published in the monthly digital ‘The Kashmirwalla’ was found to be against national integration and supported the claim of secession of a part of the territory of India, challenged the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, glorified violence, and advocated and abetted the commission of terrorist acts and violence.
The SIA statement said that the second accused Shah, the editor of the monthly digital magazine ‘The Kashmirwalla’ had intentionally conspired with the author and published it in the monthly digital magazine, endorsing the contents of the article and giving it a platform to broadcast to a wider audience.
It said that this led to an increase in terrorism and unlawful activities across J&K.
The SIA statement said that the end objective of these contaminated and compromised media persons was to create, sustain and spread disaffection, hatred, and enmity against the Indian state and the interim objective was to preserve the Pakistani influence by manipulating and playing with the facts, subtly and brazenly by putting facts without context, out of context, selective reporting, selective exaggeration, and underplaying or muting others and by craftily and cunningly invoking the legal rights to press freedom and political dissent guaranteed by the very Indian state which they wanted to undermine.
Meanwhile, sources in the SIA said that the accused Abdul Aala Fazili was involved in case FIR No 66/2013 under Section 279/337 of the Ranbir Penal Act (RPC) of Police Station Khan Sahab, Srinagar, Case FIR No 68/2018 under Section 13 UAPA of Police Station Nigeen, Srinagar, Case FIR No 289/2010 and Case FIR No 302/2010 both under Section 148, 149, 336, 34, 332 of RPC of Police Station Budgam which proves beyond doubt that anti-India sentiment runs deep in his veins and he is a dangerous person who has continuously targeted the gullible youth of the University of Kashmir (KU) to resist the Indian government in Kashmir.
They said that he had organised protests and shared with the adversary to portray on a global scale the Kashmir cause and push the narrative of freedom sentiments among the masses.
The SIA sources said that the accused Fahad Shah was found involved in uploading posts on social media which demeaned security forces and caused rumour-mongering against security forces, inducing general public into unlawful activities and causing breach of peace and tranquility.
They said that his social media posts were prima facie not found correct or based on facts and which ultimately resulted in rioting and violent protests to the degree of attempt to murder by stone pelting. The Case FIR No 70/2020 under Section 147, 307, 501, 505, 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 13 UAPA of Police Station Safa Kadal, FIR No 06/21 under Section 153 and 505 of IPC of Police Station Imam Sahib Shopian and FIR No 19/2022 under Section 124 A and 505 of IPC, 13 of UAPA of Police Station Pulwama were found lodged against him and Shah was subsequently booked under the PSA by Police in Srinagar to prevent him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order on March 16-, 2022.