Chenab swells in Akhnoor

Jammu, May 2: Following heavy rains that lashed the majority parts of the Jammu region on Thursday night, the administration has issued a precautionary advisory to the people living along Chenab given the continuous rise in its water level in Akhnoor and adjoining areas.

Though the water level in Chenab River, so far, has not reached an alarming level in Akhnoor, the district administration has issued special instructions to the people living in the areas adjacent to the water body.

People have been asked not to go near the river with their cattle.

As per officials, the instructions have been issued to remain alert as a precautionary measure.