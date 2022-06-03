Chief Justice administers oath of office to newly appointed Judge

The proceedings of the ceremony were conducted by Registrar General of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Sanjeev Gupta, who read the contents of the notification received from Government of India, Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice, the Warrant of Appointment issued by President of India and the Letter of Authorization issued by the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, authorising the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to administer the Oath of office to the newly appointed Judge. The oath taking ceremony was also telecasted live on Youtube Channel.

The ceremony was also attended by former Judges of High Court, Advocate General, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Assistant Solicitor General of India, Srinagar, President Bar Association, Jammu, Chairman/Convenor Bar Association Srinagar, Principal District Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar, Officers and staff of the Registry.