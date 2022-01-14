Chief Secretary reviews COVID surge in J&K

Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Finance, Health & Medical Education, Home, MD, National Health Mission, Director General, Family Health, Divisional Commissioners Kashmir/ Jammu, Inspectors General of Police Kashmir/Jammu, and Deputy Commissioners and District SPs were present in the meeting.

It was informed that the COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir have risen by 10 times over the past 10 days, which has necessitated strict observance of CAB, COVID SOPs and protocols and curtailment of unnecessary movement by the general public.