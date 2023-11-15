Chief Secretary takes stock of rescue, rehabilitation measures

Srinagar, Nov 15: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, immediately after the road accident at Assar, Doda in which 38 persons lost their lives and 18 got injured, took stock of the measures taken by the district and divisional administration regarding the rescue and relief activities to ensure that all necessary steps are taken.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta expressed his shock and anguish over the tragic accident.

He called for looking into all the causes that could have resulted in the incident.

Mehta said that the administration would make every effort to plug the loopholes identified by the investigation.

He stressed intensifying measures that would ensure there is no loss of life in such a manner in future.

The Chief Secretary also enquired from the concerned Divisional and Deputy Commissioner about the status of rescue measures taken so far and the removal of injured to the hospitals.

He also asked the health department to extend the best possible medical care to the injured.

Mehta instructed them to make the treatment readily available to them so that they have a speedy recovery.

He said that the LG’s administration is together with the affected families in this hour of pain and loss.

The Chief Secretary said that all measures of rehabilitation would be taken for the bereaved families and those injured in this accident.

He said that a few severely injured persons were shifted to GMC Doda and GMC Jammu as per the requirement of their treatment.

Mehta said that all the possible help was being provided to them as per the directions of the LG.

He also offered his sincere condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Secretary also prayed for the full and quick recovery of those who were injured in the tragic accident.