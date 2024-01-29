Chillai Kalan signs off with a splash of rain, snow

Srinagar, Jan 29: Kashmir bid adieu to the 40-day harsh winter period, Chillai Kalan, on Monday, marking the end of a predominantly dry phase with light snowfall and rains during the past three days even as the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted more precipitation in the next 24 hours.

The culmination of Chillai Kalan in Kashmir has been marked by an unexpected turn of events, as Kashmir recorded an unusual dry spell this year.

Contrary to snowfall and cold temperatures, this year’s culmination of Chillai Kalan witnessed a remarkable absence of precipitation across Kashmir.

The entire 40-day period was marked by a prolonged dry spell, deviating from the historical weather patterns associated with this time of the year.

During the last 24 hours, various areas, especially the upper reaches received fresh snowfall while rains lashed the plains.

WEATHER UPDATE, ADVISORY ISSUED

The forecast for the upcoming days by MeT reveals a series of weather fluctuations across both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

KASHMIR DIVISION FORECAST

On January 29, the region is expected to remain generally cloudy with a possibility of light rain or snow at some locations.

On January 30 and 31, anticipate the likelihood of light to moderate rain or snow at numerous places, with the potential for heavy snowfall over specific higher reaches, including Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag districts.

On February 1 and 2, generally cloudy conditions are expected with the possibility of light rain or snow at a few places towards late afternoon or evening.

On February 3 and 4, the forecast indicates the possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at various locations across J&K.

JAMMU DIVISION FORECAST

The division may experience intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in the plains. Additionally, light snowfall is expected over higher reaches, with moderate snowfall over isolated areas including Banihal, Poonch, Doda, and Kishtwar from January 30 to 31 and February 3 to 4.

ADVISORY

The MeT has warned that the weather system might lead to the temporary closure of roads in higher reaches and crucial passes including Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna Pass, Razdan Pass, and Zojila Pass particularly from January 30 to 31.

Travellers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly, considering potential road closures and adverse weather conditions.

Farmers have been urged to withhold irrigation and fertiliser application and drain excess water from orchards and fields during the specified period to mitigate potential risks.

The residents and stakeholders have been encouraged to stay updated with the latest weather information and adhere to the advisory to ensure safety and preparedness during these weather fluctuations.

Except Gulmarg, which received 10 cm of snowfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am, all places in J&K registered temperatures above freezing point, the MeT officials said.

In Srinagar, which received 1.1 mm of rain during the last 24 hours, the night temperature rose to 3.6 degrees Celsius compared to the previous night’s degrees Celsius.

However, it was 4.6 degrees Celsius below the normal for this time of the year.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius, marking a significant increase from the previous night’s minus 0.6 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Qazigund was 4.6 degrees Celsius above normal.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, experienced 2 mm of rain and recorded a low of 0.7 degrees Celsius compared to the previous night’s minus 0.6 degrees Celsius.

The temperature was 6.8 degrees Celsius above normal for Pahalgam.

Kokernag, also situated in south Kashmir, reported a minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius, rising from the previous night’s minus 0.1 degree Celsius.

The temperature at Kokernag was above normal by 3.1 degrees Celsius.

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara town, which received 9.8 mm of rain, the minimum temperature increased to 0.5 degrees Celsius from the previous night’s 2.1 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Kupwara was 4.2 degrees Celsius above normal.

Gulmarg, the famed skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the previous night’s minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Despite the slight increase, the temperature in Gulmarg was 4.3 degrees Celsius above normal.