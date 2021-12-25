Christmas celebrated with gaiety across J&K

In his Christmas message, Father Pastor Eric told Greater Kashmir: “Christmas greetings to all. On this occasion I just want to tell that live in love and peace. Because we desperately want love in our society. With love only we can change our world into heaven. Pray for Kashmir peace and brotherhood in our society,” he said.

In his Christmas message, Father Suresh Britto of Holy Family Catholic Church at MA Road in Srinagar said the day is very important for the entire world when the birth of Jesus (AS) is being celebrated across the globe.