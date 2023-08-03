Cigarettes first tryst with drugs for minors, may lead to other drugs of abuse

A study ‘Nicotine Gateway Effects on Adolescent Substance Use’ published in Western Journal of Emergency Medicine found that that early adolescent nicotine exposure increases the acquisition and intake of nicotine, alcohol, cocaine, and methamphetamine; co-use of nicotine and alcohol; and the rewarding effects of nicotine, cocaine, methamphetamine, and opioids.

“This review (the study) emphasizes the emerging theme that nicotine hijacks the brain’s reward pathway, particularly during adolescence when the brain is rapidly maturing, by inducing long-term changes in brain chemistry and function,” it states.

However, cigarette smoking and the emerging trend of e-cigarettes among adolescents is a ‘norm’ and does not turn heads. The sale of cigarettes outside schools and to minors runs without any qualms in Kashmir, and in most parts of India. The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA)-2003 prohibits smoking in public places. The law also bars selling tobacco to minors near educational institutions. Since pictorial warnings have been mandated on the packaging of cigarettes, there is also a ban on selling of loose cigarettes, so as to maximize exposure to pictorial warnings. Yet, sale of loose cigarettes is prevalent and popular across the districts and more specifically to younger ones who often resort to buying in lesser quantities for various reasons.