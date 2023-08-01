CIK searches multiple locations across Kashmir

The searches were held in district Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama, and Awantipora area of south Kashmir.

A CIK spokesman in a statement issued here said that searches were conducted as part of an investigation into the use of social media as a tool by terrorist organisations in J&K.

He said that the searches were carried out under a search warrant issued by the Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar (TADA and POTA Court) at Ganistan and Zoonipora in district Bandipora, Daangarpora in district Srinagar, Dachipora in district Shopian, Kanelwan Bijbehara, Sail, Bargam in Police District Awantipora and Drabgam, Ayengund, and Karimabad in district Pulwama in connection with case FIR No 6/2023 under Section 153-A, 505, 121, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with 13 and 39 UA(P) Act.