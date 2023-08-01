CIK searches multiple locations across Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 1: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations across Kashmir
The searches were held in district Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama, and Awantipora area of south Kashmir.
A CIK spokesman in a statement issued here said that searches were conducted as part of an investigation into the use of social media as a tool by terrorist organisations in J&K.
He said that the searches were carried out under a search warrant issued by the Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar (TADA and POTA Court) at Ganistan and Zoonipora in district Bandipora, Daangarpora in district Srinagar, Dachipora in district Shopian, Kanelwan Bijbehara, Sail, Bargam in Police District Awantipora and Drabgam, Ayengund, and Karimabad in district Pulwama in connection with case FIR No 6/2023 under Section 153-A, 505, 121, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with 13 and 39 UA(P) Act.
The CIK spokesman said that during the operation, CIK recovered incriminating material, mobile phones with SIMs, electronic gadgets, and other articles related to the investigation.
He said that several suspects were also detained for questioning.
The spokesman said that the data analysis and information obtained during the interrogation would guide further investigations.
He said that the case involves a proscribed terrorist organisation operating within J&K and across the Line of Control (LoC), collaborating with adversary agencies.
"The terrorists, with the help of OGWs and sympathisers in Kashmir are using social media to recruit and radicalise Kashmiri youth, enticing them to engage in unlawful and terrorist activities," the spokesman said.
He said that the investigations had revealed the presence of a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) module in Kashmir, operating under a well-knit criminal conspiracy hatched with members based in Pakistan.
"This module uses various social media applications to disseminate criminal and malicious content with a terrorist-secessionist agenda to motivate and radicalize Kashmiri youth to join their ranks," the CIK spokesman said.
“Additionally, these elements promote feelings of enmity and disharmony among different religious and regional groups, inciting large-scale violence and causing disaffection and hatred against the Union of India,” he said. “The investigation aims to dismantle the terror ecosystem in J&K by identifying and taking legal action against Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who support and abet terrorism.”
The CIK spokesman said that the perpetrators use encrypted internet messaging platforms and other software applications to maintain communication with handlers and members of terrorist organisations across the border.
"Investigation revealed that one such JeM module is operating in Kashmir, the main conspirator of this JeM module has been identified as Musadiq alias Adnan alias doctor based at Shakargarh, Pakistan," he said.
"Other Pakistan-based associates include Abdul Rehman, Riyaz, Umar alias Faizan alias Jigar, and Waseem Noor. This module has its offshoots spread across J&K and this module under a well-knit criminal conspiracy hatched with Pakistan-based active members of JeM by using various social media applications is creating and uploading criminal and malicious content laced with terrorist-secessionist tinge in order to motivate and radicalise the youth of Kashmir to join the terrorist ranks of JeM, with the intention to further its terrorist activities," the spokesman said.
He said that these individuals were being trained and groomed to become hybrid terrorists who on the directions from their commanders based in Pakistan were supposed to attack soft and vulnerable targets in Kashmir.
"Besides terrorism, these elements through their social media handles promote feelings of enmity and disharmony among different religious and regional groups, and are provoking and inciting youth to indulge in large scale violence, disturbance and are causing disaffection and hatred among the public against the Union of India," the CIK spokesman said.
He said that by active support of secessionists and terrorists sitting in Pakistan and in connivance with Pakistan’s ISI, the criminal content was being uploaded, generated, and circulated with the intention to flourish terrorism within Kashmir, disrupt the sovereignty and the integrity of the India, wage a war against India, and to fulfill the larger objective of seceding J&K from the Union of India.
"The modules are in continuous touch with handlers and members of terrorist organisations across the border and amongst other modes of communication, it is learnt that encrypted internet messaging platforms, besides other software applications are being used," the CIK spokesman said.
He said that the investigation was aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in J&K by not only identifying Over Ground Workers (OGWs) supporting and abetting terrorism but by ensuring legal action as envisaged by the law of the land.