Citizen centre of governance, says LG Sinha

Srinagar, May 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday interacted with the applicants of Jammu Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress & Monitoring System (JKIGRAMS) and addressed their grievances during “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, at the Civil Secretariat. The Lt Governor also gave on-spot directions for resolving the grievances of several applicants.

Emphasising that administration being a service provider needs to develop, evolve and equip itself to fulfill people's aspirations, the Lt Governor directed officials to ensure effective and efficient response mechanism to serve people with total integrity, commitment and unflinching loyalty.