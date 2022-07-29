CJ administers oath to Additional Judge of HC

Srinagar, July 29: Chief Justice High Court of J&K and Ladakh Justice Pankaj Mithal Friday administered the oath of office to the newly-appointed judge, Justice Rajesh Sekhri as Additional Judge of the High Court in the Chief Justice’s courtroom here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the oath-taking ceremony was attended by Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Muhammad Akram Chowdhary, and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi while Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Rahul Bharti, and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal participated in the ceremony through video conferencing from Jammu.
The proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony were conducted by Registrar General of the High Court Sanjeev Gupta who read the contents of the notification received from the Government of India, Ministry of Law and Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division), the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India, and the Letter of Authorisation issued by the Lieutenant Governor J&K authorising the Chief Justice of the High Court to administer the oath of office to the newly-appointed judge.
The ceremony was also attended by the former judges of the High Court, Advocate General, Additional Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Assistant Solicitor General of India, Srinagar, Chairman and Convenor Bar Association, Srinagar, Principal District Judge, and Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar, Judicial Officers, and Staff of the Registry.
With the elevation of Justice Rajesh Sekhri as Additional Judge of the High Court, the strength of judges of the High Court has risen to 16 including the Chief Justice against the sanctioned strength of 17.