CJ allocates administrative districts, tribunals among judges

Srinagar, Oct 15: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Saturday allocated administrative districts, tribunals, and authorities in J&K and Ladakh among its judges.

According to an order issued by Chief Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, district Srinagar, MACT Srinagar, Special Tribunal, Srinagar and One Man Forest Authority district Leh have been allocated to Justice Tashi Rabstan.