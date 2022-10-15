CJ allocates administrative districts, tribunals among judges

Srinagar, Oct 15: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Saturday allocated administrative districts, tribunals, and authorities in J&K and Ladakh among its judges.
According to an order issued by Chief Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, district Srinagar, MACT Srinagar, Special Tribunal, Srinagar and One Man Forest Authority district Leh have been allocated to Justice Tashi Rabstan.
Justice Sanjeev Kumar has been allocated district Jammu, MACT Jammu, Special Tribunal Jammu, Labour Court, Industrial Tribunal, Sales Tax Appellate Authority, and district Bandipora.
Justice Sindhu Sharma has been allocated district Udhampur and district Kupwara.
Justice Rajnesh Oswal has been allocated Poonch and Kulgam districts.
Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul has been allocated Kathua and Budgam districts.
Justice Sanjay Dhar has been allocated Anantnag and Reasi districts while Justice Puneet Gupta has been allocated Samba and Shopian districts.
Justice Javed lqbal Wani has been handed Baramulla and Kargil districts.
Justice Mohan Lal has been allocated district Ramban, Justice Muhammad Akram Choudhary district Rajouri, Justice Rahul Bharti district Pulwama, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi district Ganderbal, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal district Doda, and Justice Rajesh Sekhri district Kishtwar.