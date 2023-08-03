CJ directs disposal of 20-year-old or above cases

Srinagar, Aug 3: To reduce the pendency of old cases, Chief Justice (CJ) N Kotiswar Singh Thursday ordered disposal of 20-year-old or above cases pending before the High court with urgency.

“In order to weed out the infructuous cases, at first instance the Advocates are requested to furnish the list of infructuous cases which are 20 years old and above,” reads an order issued by Registrar General based on the instructions by the Chief Justice.