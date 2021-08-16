CJ Mithal hoists tricolour at J&K High Court

On the occasion, CJ Mithal also inspected the contingents who presented him guard of honor and took salute at the march past. The contingents were drawn from CRPF and J&K Police, an official handout said.

Justices Ali Mohammad Magrey, Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Vinod Chatterji Koul, and Sanjay Dhar; and Registrar General HC Jawad Ahmad, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Advocate General DC Raina, ASGI Tahir Majid; Maj General 31 Sub Area, Viswasrao Patil were also present.

Registrar Vigilance, Member Secretary SLSA, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Registrar Judicial, CPC eCourts, Joint Registrar Judicial, Joint Registrar Inspection, Senior Advocates, Advocates, Additional Advocate Generals, Deputy Advocate Generals and staff of High Court also attended the function.

The Independence Day functions were also held at all District Hdqrs of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh where Principal District and Session Judges hoisted National flags in their respective Districts in presence of all Judicial Officers and Subordinate Staff of District Courts.