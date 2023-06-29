CJI to inaugurate 19th All India Legal Services Authorities Meet at SKICC today

The All India Legal Services Authorities Meet, scheduled to be held on Friday and Saturday, is being hosted by the J&K government and the J&K Legal Services Authority under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority and is being attended by Chief Justices of High Courts, Executive Chairpersons, State Legal Services Authorities, Chairpersons, High Court Legal Services Committees, Member Secretary, NALSA, Member Secretary SCLSC, Member Secretaries SLSAs, Member Secretaries HCLSCs, members of LADCS, panel lawyers, law students, faculty and students of various law universities, and members of prominent NGOs.

The meet would deliberate on the future course of action for legal services authorities, targets and various challenges present before it and the steps to be undertaken to strengthen and streamline legal aid programmes in the country.