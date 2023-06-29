CJI to inaugurate 19th All India Legal Services Authorities Meet at SKICC today

Srinagar, June 29: Chief Justice of India and Patron-in-Chief, NALSA, Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud would inaugurate the 19th All India Legal Services Authorities Meet scheduled to be held on Friday at SKICC in Srinagar.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the inaugural ceremony would be attended by Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman of NALSA, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul; Judge of Supreme Court of India and Chairman of Supreme Court Legal Services Committee Justice Sanjiv Khanna; Judges of Supreme Court of India; Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha; Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal; Lieutenant Government of Ladakh Brigadier B D Mishra; Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief J&K Legal Services Authority N Kotiswar Singh, Judge of High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman of J&K Legal Services Authority Justice TashiRabstan, and Judges of High Court of J&K and Ladakh would also be present in the inaugural session of the meet.
The All India Legal Services Authorities Meet, scheduled to be held on Friday and Saturday, is being hosted by the J&K government and the J&K Legal Services Authority under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority and is being attended by Chief Justices of High Courts, Executive Chairpersons, State Legal Services Authorities, Chairpersons, High Court Legal Services Committees, Member Secretary, NALSA, Member Secretary SCLSC, Member Secretaries SLSAs, Member Secretaries HCLSCs, members of LADCS, panel lawyers, law students, faculty and students of various law universities, and members of prominent NGOs.
The meet would deliberate on the future course of action for legal services authorities, targets and various challenges present before it and the steps to be undertaken to strengthen and streamline legal aid programmes in the country.