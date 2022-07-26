Cloudy sky, light rain likely in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, July 25: The Meteorological Department Monday forecasted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir. “Weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with light rain at scattered places in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT Department said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 21 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 16.8 degrees Celsius, and Gulmarg 13 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature Monday morning.
Drass in the Ladakh region had 12.8 degrees Celsius, Leh 13.4 degrees Celsius, and Kargil 15 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Jammu registered 25.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 23.2 degrees Celsius, Batote 19.2 degrees Celsius, Banihal 19.8 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 20.3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.