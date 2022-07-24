Cloudy weather to continue, light rains during next 24 hours: MeT

Srinagar, July 24: While rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir last night, the Meteorological Department has predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.
The MeT officials here said that rains continued to lash most parts of J&K with Srinagar recording the highest rainfall of 27.8 mm followed by Gulmarg with 13.4 mm, Jammu with 6.4 mm, Batote 5.2 mm, Katra 4.4 mm, Kokernag 3.4 mm, Kupwara 1.7 mm, Bhaderwah 1.6 mm, Qazigund 1.2 mm and Pahalgam received traces of rainfall.
They said that the minimum temperatures recorded a slight drop at most places in Kashmir and a marginal rise in the Jammu division.
The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.6 degrees Celsius against 22.2 degrees Celsius last night. The temperature was 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the officials said.
Qazigund recorded a low of 18.8 degrees Celsius against 22.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The temperature was 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal there, they said.
In Pahalgam, the south Kashmir resort, the mercury settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius against 16.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
Kokernag recorded a low of 17.1 degrees Celsius against 18.4 degrees Celsius last night and it was 0.8 degrees Celsius above normal for the place, the officials said.
The north Kashmir famed Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 11.5 degrees Celsius against 13.2 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees Celsius below normal.
Kupwara town saw a low of 17.2 degrees Celsius against 18.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal during this time of the season.
J&K’s winter capital Jammu recorded a low of 25.5 degrees Celsius against 23.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
Banihal recorded a low of 19.2 degrees Celsius, Batote 18.3 degrees Celsius, Katra 23 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 20.1 degrees Celsius.