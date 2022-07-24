Cloudy weather to continue, light rains during next 24 hours: MeT

The MeT officials here said that rains continued to lash most parts of J&K with Srinagar recording the highest rainfall of 27.8 mm followed by Gulmarg with 13.4 mm, Jammu with 6.4 mm, Batote 5.2 mm, Katra 4.4 mm, Kokernag 3.4 mm, Kupwara 1.7 mm, Bhaderwah 1.6 mm, Qazigund 1.2 mm and Pahalgam received traces of rainfall.

They said that the minimum temperatures recorded a slight drop at most places in Kashmir and a marginal rise in the Jammu division.